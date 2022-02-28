(Pocket-lint) - Fancy yourself a new gaming laptop that's not going to cost an arm and a leg? That's where Lenovo's updated IdeaPad machines come into play for 2022, available in two versions: the IdeaPad Gaming 3 sporting AMD innards, the 3i delivering Intel options.

In addition there are two screen size options, at 15- and 16-inches, to suit your needs. Differing options will be available to select from, including faster refresh-rate panels up to 165Hz to get that ultra-smooth playback while you game.

Although dubbed an entry-level series of products, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 & 3i sport Nvidia RTX 3050 discrete graphics, with the option to nab a 3060 at the top end of the range. That'll give games more clout when it comes to various rendering tasks.

Both models also present a whole new design ethos for the series: there are additional vents to ensure improved cooling (including swish looking blue accents); the branding, meanwhile, has been tweaked, now in a new and more streamlined font (there's even a subtle logo on the top ridge of the lid).

Ports are largely tucked around the back this time around, giving a more streamlined look. Only two USB-A and a 3.5mm headphone jack live on the sides so you can still easily connect a wired mouse and headphones should you wish.

There's no full RGB lighting to be found here, but the keyboard does offer a backlight - it's either blue or white depending on your colourway of choice - for a simple yet effective output. There's also a full number pad, while the trackpad is offset from the centre (probably much to the pain of left-handed gamers).

Which all sounds neater and tidier than previous iterations. If available at an equally neat and tidy price point then we're sure that gamers on a budget will be keen to further investigate. Of course the pricing varies a lot depending on your pick: the 15-inch model starts at $929 (AMD) or $989.99 (Intel), while the 16-inch model starts at $1139.99 (AMD) or $1489.99 (Intel). We're still awaiting UK and EU pricing.

Writing by Mike Lowe.