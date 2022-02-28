(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo is going all-out when it comes to Chromebook devices at Mobile World Congress 2022. In addition to the third-gen Duet 2-in-1 product, the company has also revealed two other core products: the IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook and the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook.

The real standout feature of both designs is the introduction of a new 'drop-down hinge'. Not only can either product's screen rotate through 360-degrees for all manner of use-cases, when in the classic laptop position the further you push the screen back the more the hinge will elevate the slant of the keyboard for a more comfortable and ergonomic working position.

The principal difference between the two Chromebooks is otherwise that the 5i has a 14-inch display, whereas the 3i goes larger with a 15-inch panel. However, bigger isn't necessarily better: the 3i is powered by Intel's N6000 processor, so is very much an entry-level product, while the 5i leans on Intel's 12th Gen Core i processors, so will wield a lot more power.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook's 14-inch panel is presented in a 16:10 ratio and its Full HD resolution ensures there's no scrimping on the volume of pixels for decent quality. Lenovo says it'll deliver up to 400 nits brightness, too, which while not class-leading is a clear attempt to improve over the previous product in this line-up.

The touchpad is also much larger than earlier models - it measures 120 x 75mm, if you're into your numbers - for greater day-to-day comfort in use.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook will start sales from June 2022, priced from $499.99, while the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook will be a little more affordable, priced from $399.99, and release one month earlier in May.

Writing by Mike Lowe.