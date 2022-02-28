(Pocket-lint) - Despite their popularity there aren't all that many great Chromebook products on the market. An exception, it must be said, is Lenovo's IdeaPad line, which has been revealed in its third-gen form as the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook.

If you ever saw its predecessor, the IdeaPad Duet 2, then you'll know what this 2-in-1 Chromebook product is all about. Except, for the latest generation, there are a whole host of improvements. Principal to which is the 11-inch display, which has been upgraded to feature a 2K resolution and, as it's slightly larger, means a little less bezel than before too.

There's a big change on the inside too: Qualcomm takes the reins this time around, delivering its Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 processor inside. Normally we cringe at the idea of Snapdragon inside certain machines, because it's rather limiting for Windows products. But, hey, this is a Chromebook so we suspect it'll be an ideal match that'll bring decent productivity potential to Google's operating system, along with even greater battery life (it's a 29Wh cell, so should provide decent innings).

The detachable keyboard has also been reimagined for generation three, delivering deeper key travel (1.4mm rather than 1.3mm), plus it's been treated with a water-resistant coating to make it all the more durable. Furthermore the keyboard acts as a stand/cover to make the product more versatile in its non-laptop forms and even automatically disengages the keys when in such positions. Clever.

Up top there's a 5-megapixel camera within the bezel to ensure you get decent quality from video calls.

All in all, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook sounds like an out-and-out improvement over its predecessor. Better screen. Sensible processor choice. Likely great longevity. Keyboard improvements. What's not to love?

The IdeaPad Duet 3 Chromebook will be available from May 2022, with an asking price of $399.99. We don't have word on UK/EU pricing at this stage. That price point might well make Lenovo the ongoing king of 2-in-1 Chromebooks.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Get Malwarebytes Premium today to go beyond antivirus and stop worrying about online threats. Available on Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and Chrome, Malwarebytes secures your devices, files, and privacy 24/7. Real-Time Protection uses AI and machine learning to keep you safe from online threats, even emerging threats that no one has ever seen before. Malwarebytes effortlessly crushes adware and potentially unwanted programs that slow down your devices. The all-in-one cyberprotection dashboard highlights your security status in real time, so you're not kept in the dark on what’s going on with your devices. Start protecting your devices today with Malwarebytes.

Writing by Mike Lowe.