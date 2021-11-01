(Pocket-lint) - It would seem Lenovo is working on a new ThinkBook Plus with dual screens. Thanks to an image from notorious leaker Evan Blass, we caught a glimpse of a 17-inch notebook with a second display to the right of its traditional keyboard and trackpad. There's some comparison to be drawn with the Asus ZenBook Duo, but Lenovo's offering appears to have some different functionality in mind.

Have you guys seen this yet? 17-inch ThinkBook Plus from Lenovo... pic.twitter.com/OElc5ZM3pb — Ev (@evleaks) October 31, 2021

The image shows a stylus resting on the notebook, implying that this device will be designed for creative types who want to draw on the go. It could prove to be a compelling alternative to the likes of the iPad Pro, that excels in drawing functionality, but could see improvements in the realms of productivity.

Lenovo's current ThinkBook Plus model is a smaller 13.3-inch device with an E-Ink display on the rear of the screen that can be used while the device is closed. While both devices are dual-screen approaches to the traditional laptop formfactor, it would certainly appear that Lenovo is targeting a different audience with the upcoming 17-inch model.

So far, the only information that has been released is the name of the product, the 17-inch Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, and the image itself. Lenovo's last ThinkBook Launch was at CES 2020, so we might expect to see more in January. At this point it's all speculation and maybe the brand will surprise us with a last-minute holiday release.