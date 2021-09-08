(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has announced a host of new products this week, and one of them is an upgraded version of its Duet Chromebook for 2021. It's called the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (or Chromebook Duet 5 in the US) and will be available from October.

Like the previous model, it's a 2-in-1 tablet/crossover device with a touchscreen, detachable keyboard and stylus support. Except this one's seen a big boost in screen size and tech specs compared to the current IdeaPad Duet.

This new model features a 13.3-inch OLED display, making it much closer in size to a regular laptop screen (compared to the previous 10-inch model). Being OLED (versus LCD/IPS) means it's also brighter, more colour rich and can display 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The display features skinny bezels too, helping it add that immersive feel which is also aided by a set of four speakers around the edges.

Because it's Chrome OS, that means it's a relatively lightweight operating system, and that means less strain on the battery compared to Windows. The built-in 42WHr battery can go up to 15 hours before needing a refill according to Lenovo.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 platform, adding to the growing crop of portable computers being powered by ARM processors and is equipped with up to 246GB SSD storage and up to 8GB RAM. All of this is packed in to a chassis that's only 7.24mm thin and weighs 700 grams (1.5lbs). It has two USB 3.0 Type-C ports too.

As you'd suspect the OLED-equipped new Duet model will cost more than the smaller, lesser specced Duet, but still retains an accessible price point. It will be available in October for around $429 and comes in two colours: Abyss Blue and Storm Grey.

