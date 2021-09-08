Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and Yoga Slim 7 Pro are slim, light and ready for your next move

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has unveiled a pair of new laptops in the Yoga family, the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and the Yoga Slim 7 Pro. For those in the US, these are known as the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro.
Lenovo says that these will be amongst the first laptops to launch with Windows 11, looking to appeal to those wanting a premium notebook for working on the move.
The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is, according to Lenovo, the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop, weighing in at 1.1kg, and just 14.9mm thick. As with other Yoga's there's a flexible hinge so you can fold it flat if you want to.
There's a 14-inch OLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and offering a 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution. It's a 90Hz display for smoother animation, while also offering Dolby Vision and hitting VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 standards.
Powering the laptop you'll find the AMD Ryzon 7 5800U series processors with AMD Radeon graphics, although you can spec it up with a Nvidia GeForce MX450. Up to 16GB RAM is available, with up to 1TB or M2 SSD storage.
Lenovo promise 14.5 hours of battery life, with Rapid Charge Express giving you 3 hours of use from just 15 minutes connected to the charger. Because of the slim chassis, you'll looking at USB A connectivity on this model.
As the name suggests, the body is constructed from carbonfibre and magnesium alloy, with MIL-STD 810H drop certification.
If you can find a slightly bigger space in your bag, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro offers a 16-inch display, but in this bigger frame you have space for a numberpad alongside the keyboard.
The display is touchscreen LCD, with a QHD resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. It still offers Dolby Vision and hits VESA DisplayHDR 400 standards.
Power comes from the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage can be specified.
This laptop is a little thicker at 17.4mm, but there's space for a full range of connectivity in that body, including USB C and USB A, HDMI and SD card reader.
The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon will start from €1199 or $1289.99. The Yoga Slim 7 Pro will be €1299 or $1449. They will be available from October 2021.