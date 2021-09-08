Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and Yoga Slim 7 Pro are slim, light and ready for your next move

(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has unveiled a pair of new laptops in the Yoga family, the Yoga Slim 7 Carbon and the Yoga Slim 7 Pro. For those in the US, these are known as the IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro.

Lenovo says that these will be amongst the first laptops to launch with Windows 11, looking to appeal to those wanting a premium notebook for working on the move.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon is, according to Lenovo, the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop, weighing in at 1.1kg, and just 14.9mm thick. As with other Yoga's there's a flexible hinge so you can fold it flat if you want to.

There's a 14-inch OLED display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, and offering a 2880 x 1800 pixel resolution. It's a 90Hz display for smoother animation, while also offering Dolby Vision and hitting VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 standards.

The ultimate streaming set up, ready for back to school and university with Currys PC World By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 September 2021

Powering the laptop you'll find the AMD Ryzon 7 5800U series processors with AMD Radeon graphics, although you can spec it up with a Nvidia GeForce MX450. Up to 16GB RAM is available, with up to 1TB or M2 SSD storage.

Lenovo promise 14.5 hours of battery life, with Rapid Charge Express giving you 3 hours of use from just 15 minutes connected to the charger. Because of the slim chassis, you'll looking at USB A connectivity on this model.

As the name suggests, the body is constructed from carbonfibre and magnesium alloy, with MIL-STD 810H drop certification.

If you can find a slightly bigger space in your bag, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro offers a 16-inch display, but in this bigger frame you have space for a numberpad alongside the keyboard.

The display is touchscreen LCD, with a QHD resolution and refresh rate of 120Hz. It still offers Dolby Vision and hits VESA DisplayHDR 400 standards.

Power comes from the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. Up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage can be specified.

This laptop is a little thicker at 17.4mm, but there's space for a full range of connectivity in that body, including USB C and USB A, HDMI and SD card reader.

The Yoga Slim 7 Carbon will start from €1199 or $1289.99. The Yoga Slim 7 Pro will be €1299 or $1449. They will be available from October 2021.