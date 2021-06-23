(Pocket-lint) - The ThinkPad X1 Extreme has undergone a total design overhaul for its 'Gen 4' release in 2021. The latest X1 Extreme opts for a 16:10 aspect ratio screen, squeezing a 16-inch panel into the new form-factor shell.

There are options for Quad HD+ (at 400 nits max brightness) or Ultra HD+ (at 600 nits) resolutions, depending on how pixel-packed you want your experience to be. Both support Dolby Vision high dynamic range content.

Elsewhere the X1 Extre Gen 4's redesign maxes out the trackpad's scale - it's far bigger, at 115mm wide, to dominate the wrist-rest area of the chassis. There's no fingerprint scanner on this panel either, that's tucked out the way on the power button instead.

Perhaps most impressive, however, is that the chassis is just 17.7mm thick - and yet the Gen 4 X1 Extreme also crams in up to an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. That sits alongside the Intel 11th Gen Core i7/i9 H series processor options, ensuring the Extreme very much earns its name for a laptop of this type.

And if you're in need of connectivity on the go, there's also 5G WWAN - meaning you can connect to the fastest mobile networks, which will include 4G/LTE if that's all your plan or area network offers.

In addition to the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4's announcement, Lenovo also revealed the ThinkPad L13 Gen 2 and L13 Yoga Gen 2 - the first ThinkPad devices to feature an AMD Ryzen 5000 series running Windows OS for this line-up.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 will be available in Europe from August 2021, priced from €2099.

Writing by Mike Lowe.