Lenovo's gaming laptop brand, Legion, is upping its game for 2021 by bringing the world's first QHD resolution 165Hz refresh rate panel into a gaming laptop.

That's the reserve of the top-end models only, mind, the Legion 7 and Legion 5 Pro in their 16-inch guises. The rest of the 2021 range consists of the Legion Slim 7 and Legion 5.

Whichever model appeals - and that'll no doubt be based on size, intent of use, and budget constraints - all 2021 Legion models boast an apparent 18 per cent thermals improvement, the result of Lenovo Legion Coldfront 3.0.

How is this achieved? "Multiple sensors are placed on the CPU, GPU, rear and side thermal vents, as well as on the SSD memory card and palm rest to fire off information every nanosecond to predict your system's thermal curve for hours of gaming with zero throttling," Lenovo claims.

The new 2021 laptops are among the first to feature next-gen AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors - so next-gen, indeed, that we can't even say what they are just yet - for top tier performance. Note the absence of Intel, once again suggesting that AMD has the upper hand with its smaller nanometre architecture. Nvidia GeForce RTX is also available if you want to push the budget even further.

It's the Legion 7 that's the star of the line-up though. Featuring a metal chassis (the same size as the previous model), the designers have created a minimal bezel design that offers a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio - squeezing in that 16-inch 16:10 aspect QHD resolution 165Hz refresh rate display.

The 'Storm Grey' finish gives the new Legion a point of distinction, while customisable RGB lighting for the keyboard gives extra personalisation via Corsair iCue.

The Lenovo Legion 7 will be available from June 2020, starting from $1670. So if you want one, now's the time to start saving for that summer launch.

Writing by Mike Lowe.