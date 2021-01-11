Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the thinnest yet

(Pocket-lint) - The premium business laptop from Lenovo, ThinkPad, has announced its thinnest model to date at CES 2021: the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga.

As you might have guessed from the name, this ThinkPad is finished in titanium - well, Lenovo says it's "covered in a titanium material" - to give it a robust, eye-catching and lightweight characteristic.

At just 11mm thick at its thickest point, the X1 Titanium Yoga is the trimmest laptop to ever feature in the range. It also features a 13.5-inch 3:2 aspect ratio screen, making it more like a notepad - think A4 sheet of paper - than many of the elongated panels available today. That's great for document work. But, thanks to Dolby Vision support, it's also a bright screen that's capable of high dynamic range too.

There's also the X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga in the range, but these have a different screen aspect ratio (16:10) and, of course, different finishes. These two models also feature Dolby Voice for optimising conferencing calls from background noise and echo.

All ThinkPad X1 models include 5G-ready options if you want to go down the SIM route, while all feature built-in Wi-Fi 6 for assured speedy connectivity.

The ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will available from this month, with prices starting at $1899. The X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga will be available from February, with prices staring at $1429 and $1569 respectively.

Writing by Mike Lowe.