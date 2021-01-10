(Pocket-lint) - The 2021 version of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro now offers an OLED display option as part of its specification - promising richer blacks and more saturated colours than its LCD counterpart.

We've been impressed by Lenovo's Yoga range over the years, but 2020 showed us the very capable yet affordable Yoga 7, so 2021's Yoga range is going from strength to strength. The 7i Pro is a more powerful model in that very same range.

The new Yoga Slim 7i Pro featires a 14-inch OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, while the resolution can be specified up to 2.8K (that's 2880 by 1800 pixels) across its 16:10 aspect ratio - which is wider and taller for more visible real-estate. The full DCI-P3 colour gamut is supported, meaning accurate renditions, while high dynamic range colour is no problem thanks to Dolby Vision certification.

The screen is the one core difference in an otherwise similar feature set to the Slim 7i Pro's LCD counterpart - both models including up to 11th Gen Intel Core processors with optional Nvidia GeForce MX450 discrete graphics.

The 14-inch Yoga Slim 7i Pro (OLED) won't be available in the North American market, with Europe, Middle East and African markets to find out pricing and availability at a later date.

Writing by Mike Lowe.