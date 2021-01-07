(Pocket-lint) - It's CES time (albeit digitally this year), so it's only fair that another rotating screen product shows its face - after Samsung introduced its Sero TV at the show in 2020. For 2021 it's the turn of Lenovo, with the Yoga AIO 7.

It's rare that we focus on all-in-one products here on Pocket-lint, but the AIO 7 has our attention because its screen - at a massive 27-inches - can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

We're sure many of you are wondering why on earth you would want such a feature, but for those who use multiple screens for multiple purposes at different points in time during a project, we think it makes sense. Portrait for epic coding screens. Landscape for ultra-wide video editing. Or anything in-between - whatever suits your needs.

As this is a Yoga product, it's not just about rotation either: the AIO 7 can also swivel on its axis to fully flat or elevated to 20-degrees should you want a more easel-like surface to work with.

That 27-inch IPS panel houses a 4K resolution and supports both 99 per cent DCI-P3 and 99 per cent Adobe RGB colour standards. So if high-end editing is your thing, this screen will cater for your needs.

Performance-wise, the Lenovo AIO 7 has up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which is ideal for content creators. Interesting to see the move away from Intel here, too, showing AMD's grip of the market is further advancing.

The product will only be available in "select markets", Lenovo says, excluding the USA at this time, and will go on sale with a starting price of $1599. Yes, we know, a product not available in America with a USD price tag, how very 2021.

Writing by Mike Lowe.