(Pocket-lint) - The IdeaPad 5G is Lenovo's third take on the connected ultra-fast laptop, following in the footsteps of the Yoga 5G (announced a year prior, at CES 2020) and ThinkPad X1 Nano.

The IdeaPad brand sits in a less premium space than its Yoga and ThinkPad stablemates, however, so is a sign that connected portable laptops will be entering a new phase of affordability. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro model - which isn't available in North America - will start at €799.00 in Europe.

Take that in context: the Yoga 5G launched with a staggering £3K price tag on contract in the UK - at a time of life when hardly anyone is out and about on the move. The world's doors aren't likely to open quickly in 2021 either, so whether the whole 5G push is relevant at this stage is still up for question.

Nonetheless, the IdeaPad 5G follows a similar structure to the Yoga 5G: it's built upon Qualcomm's 8CX hardware, which means 5G connectivity, no fans needed for cooling (so it's silent), and absurdly good battery life is a given.

However, 8CX means that a number of apps won't be compatible given this architecture. That's still a hurdle to overcome - both in consumer understanding and how manufacturers output their products to market - because those used to Windows and Intel can't get the same experience here.

The IdeaPad 5G features a 14-inch Full HD screen, weights 1.2kg total, and measures 14.9mm at the thickest point - making it a suitable portable device.

There are various models - the IdeaPad 5G, IdeaPad 5G Pro (in 16-inch and 14-inch variants), and IdeaPad 5i Pro (also in 16-inch and 14-inch variants) - which will offer different market-specific specifications and price tags.

Writing by Mike Lowe.