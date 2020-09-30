(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has a new ThinkPad that's far more interesting than all its other PCs. Called ThinkPad X1 Fold, it is a foldable Windows 10 laptop.

Sporting a 13-inch OLED laptop screen, the X1 Fold is an Evo foldable promising a long battery life with fast charging and a quick boot time. But, more interestingly, you can use it in a variety of modes in different situations. You can use it like a large tablet when unfolded, or as two adjacent displays. You can also use it as a straight-up laptop if you get the optional detachable keyboard and stand, though there is a touchscreen keyboard that can appear on the bottom.

1/3 Lenvo

The X1 Fold features Intel’s Lakefield processors, 8GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, a 50Wh battery, two USB-C ports, a SIM-card slot, and support for 5G.

Lenovo's new foldable weighs 2.2 pounds. Keep in mind the company also announced the ThinkPad X1 Nano, which it says its the lightest ThinkPad at 1.99 pounds. It packs a 13-inch 2K 16:10 display (touch or non-touch), up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, a 48Wh battery, Intel's Xe graphics, and several 360-degree mics. The X1 Nano is also part of Intel’s new Evo program, meaning it includes Intel’s 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors, Wi-Fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4.

The X1 Fold is available to pre-order now from Lenovo, starting at $2,499 in the US, while the Nano will launch in Q4 of 2020, starting at $1,399 in the US.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.