(Pocket-lint) - There's been a bit of a race on to release the thinnest and lightest gaming laptops. Now Lenovo has put its hat in the pool by introducing the Legion Slim 7i - said to be the slimmest gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX Max Q graphics.

Just how thin are we talking? It's 18mm. So not thinner than, say, a MacBook Air. But still absurdly thin considering the specification possibilities in this beast.

The Legion Slim 7i has a 15.6-inch screen, which is an optimum scale to ensure the chassis is spacious enough for all the battery power and internals. That screen comes in three flavours - Full HD resolution at 60Hz or 144Hz, and 4K at 60Hz (with 100% Adobe RGB colour) - all of which offer Dolby Vision certification, meaning each option will be brighter than your average.

With specifications available up to Intel Core i9 processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max Q graphics there's a lot of power available - if you're willing to pay for it. Such power is ripe for overheating, so Lenovo has designed a thermal system to negate the slim design.

It's called ColdFront 2.0, which uses increased airflow. Those openings on the chassis by the screen aren't speaker outputs, they're CNC milled holes to help increase air intake for enhanced cooling. There's also more fan blades, a copper heat sink, and thermal sensors said to predict when a heat spike is coming and ensure the fans are operating at their best without excess noise.

Another gamers' favourite is having a keyboard that's a treat to use. Taking inspiration from the ThinkPad team, the Legion Slim 7i has a sub-1ms response time, 1.3mm key travel, and soft landing switch mechanism that stops the keys clacking away. There's also media keys, a num pad, and a white backlight.

So how much will you pay for this ultra-slim ray-tracing goodness? Lenovo's only telling us that prices "start from" €1399. But that'll be for the base spec. Add in the RTX with Max Q to actually make ray-tracing possible and we suspect that you'll be looking at a much higher price point. Still, it might be worth it given the design, spec and features list that's on offer here.

