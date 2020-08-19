(Pocket-lint) - Lenovo has announced five new laptop models for the Lenovo Yoga 7 and Yoga 6 series, which are rebrands of the Yoga C740 and Yoga C640 series. Each new model features Amazon Alexa support, rapid charging, Wi-Fi 6 networking, and an Intelligent Cooling Mode.

The new laptops are called the Yoga Slim 7i, the Yoga Slim 7i Pro, the Yoga Slim 7 Pro, the Yoga 7i (14-inch and 15.6-inch), and the Yoga 6.

The Yoga Slim 7i Pro stands out from the pack because it features "artificial intelligence advancements in battery optimization and intelligent thermals", according to Lenovo. That means they can continually learn and adapt to really high-powered activities or wind down to conserve energy when needed, helping you to manage the power of your device with little-to-no-effort.

The Intelligent Cooling Mode on all five models is another AI-enhanced optimisation setting, but it's designed to improve performance and extend battery life. Lenovo said that models powered by next-gen Intel Core processors get an average of 20 per cent better battery life.

Another interesting feature, which is exclusive to the Yoga 7i, is a "nega-notch" camera bump that sticks up slightly from the top bezel, allowing you to have a full rectangular screen with no screen interruptions. It has an integrated "TrueBlock" shutter for privacy, as well. Finally, the Yoga 6 has the privacy shutter, too, plus a unique stain-resistant fabric on the top cover for protection.

Check out the spec sheets and pricing below for each new Lenovo laptop model:

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (13-inch)

The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i will start at €999 and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

QHD display with 100 per cent sRGB, Eye Care Mode, and Dolby Vision

Next-gen Intel Core processors and next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel’s X

Weighs 1.23kg

Up to 16GB LPDDR4X memory, 1TB SSD PCIe (Gen 4) M.2 storage

Up to 16 hours of battery life with 50WHr battery and improved Rapid Charge Boost.

Harman Speakers and immersive Dolby Atmos audio

Yoga Slim 7i Pro (14-inch)

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro will start at €899 (including VAT) and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

Next-gen Intel Core processors (coming soon) and up to 32GB LPDDR4X memory

Next-gen integrated graphics based on Intel’s X or the latest NVIDIA GeForce MX GPUs

18 hours of battery life

2.8K Wide Viewing Angle display with up to 400 nits bright, with a 90Hz refresh rate

Eye Care Mode and Eyesafe Display panel that reduces blue light

Harman speakers and Dolby Atmos audio

Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14-inch)

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Pro will start at €799 and is expected to be available starting August 2020.

AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile processors

Light Silver or Slate Grey hue with optional glass panel display

with optional glass panel display Weighs 1.45kg

Up to 16GB DDR4 memory

Up to 17 hours of battery life

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch and 15.6-inch)

The 14-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i convertible laptop will start at €999 and is expected to be available starting November 2020. The 15.6-inch model will start at €1099 and is expected to be available starting November 2020.

A Full HD Wide Viewing Angle touchscreen display (14-inch and 15.6-inch)

15.6-inch FHD VESA400 DisplayHDR option that’s 500 nits bright

Two Intel Thunderbolt 4 ports

Up to 16GB DDR4 memory with up to 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage

Next-gen Intel Core processors.

Dolby Vision support and front-facing Dolby Atmos speaker system

Built-in fingerprint reader and TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter

Lenovo Yoga 6 (13.3-inch)

The 13.3-inch Lenovo Yoga 6 convertible laptop will start at €899 and is expected to be available starting October 2020.

Convertible laptop with metal and fabric materials

Up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U mobile processor with built-in AMD Radeon graphics.

Up to 16GB DDR4 memory and 1TB SSD PCIe M.2 of storage

Up to 18 hours of battery life with 60WHr battery.

Full HD touchscreen display at 300 nits bright

Front-facing stereo Dolby Atmos speaker system

Weighs 1.32k

Built-in fingerprint reader and TrueBlock webcam privacy shutter

Writing by Maggie Tillman.