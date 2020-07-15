Another Lenovo 5G laptop is on the way - the ThinkPad X1 Nano

It looks like Lenovo is soon to reveal another 5G laptop - the ThinkPad X1 Nano.

The company already revealed the Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered Lenovo Yoga 5G back at the turn of the year and the more recent Lenovo Flex 5G but this new laptop is set to be powered by Intel's next-generation Core processors currently known as 'Tiger Lake' - using Intel's new Hybrid Technology.

As such its unclear what technology would be used for the 4G LTE and 5G connectivity and despite the leaked slides shown here via Twitter leaker WalkingCat, there's no information on that particular spec.

What is clear is that this is the "lightest ThinkPad ever built" at less than 1kg in weight and just 14.8mm thick, with a "carbon fibre design".

There will be a super-thin 16:10 display and an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio. There will also be two Thunderbolt USB-C ports which may be the incoming Thunderbolt 4, 16GB of memory and a battery life of 17 hours max.

We're expecting the ThinkPad X1 Nano to launch around the beginning of September in the slot that would have been taken up by the IFA 2020 tech show in Berlin. The event is still happening but all the press conferences are being shown virtually.