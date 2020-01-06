Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook is a new affordable 2-in-1

Along with a plethora of other laptops and devices, Lenovo has unveiled the IdeaPad Duet Chromebook. It's a small, affordable 2-in-1 which is set to the hit the market in May.

Lenovo's latest Chrome-powered device - unveiled at CES 2020 - has a 10.1-inch touchscreen boasting 400-nit brightness.

Like most other 2-in-1's, the Ideapad Duet has a detachable keyboard which snaps on to the bottom edge of the tablet. And this keyboard has a built-in trackpad too, so it's a proper Chromebook-like experience when attached.

Thankfully, the kickstand is attached to a case that's separate to the keyboard, so you can still have the keyboard resting upright, even without the keyboard attached.

Looking at the specs, we don't anticipate premium levels of performance, but it should still be plenty powerful enough to get basic things done.

Inside, Lenovo has opted for one of Mediatek's Helio P60T processors featuring eight cores and a clock speed of 2.0GHz.

Partnering with that is 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB flash storage as well as a 7,180mAh battery.

It's got one USB-C port, dual speakers and dual array microphones for video calls, plus there's a 2-megapixel camera on the front and an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

At 7.35mm, it's very slim and weighs just 430 grams without the keyboard attached.

It's not the first time we've seen a Chrome OS tablet/laptop with a detachable keyboard. Heck, Google even tried one itself with the Pixel Slate, but the jury's still out on whether or not this type of Chromebook 2-in-1 actually works.

Still, with a starting price of just $279.99 (which includes the bundled keyboard and cover) it's hard to argue with the value for money.