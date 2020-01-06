Want a 5G laptop? The Lenovo Yoga 5G has you covered

Say hello to the world's first 5G laptop, equipped for super-fast on-the-go connectivity: the Lenovo Yoga 5G.

Ok, so we already knew it was coming, as a Computex preview showcased in mid-2019. But the Yoga 5G will be available to buy from spring 2020, so you don't have long to wait.

Supporting both millimeter wave full-band and sub-6GHz 5G networks, the Yoga 5G hits all the buttons to deliver 5G connectivity at its best, right now and into the future.

Of course, as we've seen in our UK-based 5G tests - from Vodafone and from EE - the super-fast and low-latency connections aren't totally up to speed just yet. But that should improve over time.

The Yoga 5G is designed for portability, squeezing a 14-inch screen into its 1.3kg 2-in-1 body, hitting that sweet-spot of usable size and weight.

Under the hood is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8cx, as designed for always-on laptops. It's not the first time the brand has worked with Qualcomm, as seen in the Miix 630 from 2018, but that laptop came with Windows and Qualcomm app compatibility issues.

Will those be ironed out in the Yoga 5G? No, probably not. We'll be seeing the Yoga 5G at CES 2020, where we can bring you more inside info once we get our hands on the product.

The Lenovo Yoga 5G will launch in spring 2020, with a price that's to be confirmed.



