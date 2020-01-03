Lenovo is at CES unveiling a number of new products for 2020 that include updated versions of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops.

The updated and improved versions of these tried and tested laptops include the addition of Intel's latest 10th generation processors, as well as Dolby Atmos sound systems and the option of 4K Dolby Vision screens too.

Intel 10th gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor

8/16GB LPDDR3 RAM

Up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage

Up to 18.5 hours battery life with rapid charging

14-inch screen with the choice of FHD 400nit/500nit touch panel or WQHD IPS panels and HDR 400

Dolby Atmos Speaker System

The current version of ThinkPadX1 Carbon is part of Intel's Project Athena innovation program. Lenovo is promising that the latest generation of this laptop will maintain that standard too.

Both the new Thinkpad X1 Carbon and Yoga laptops are designed with Mil-Spec tested build quality to ensure they're robust and rugged. The Thinkpad X1 Carbon also comes with a specification that's designed to "take your productivity to the next level" and do so in style too.

As with previous generations, the X1 Carbon comes with several display options including a super bright 500nit Full HD panel or a 4K Dolby Vision IPS display.

If the specs are anything to go by, it looks like the company is squeezing more juice out of these machines too, with claims of as much as 18.5 hours battery life from a single charge. That's several hours more than last year's model and quick charging should make it even more convenient.

Of course, some minor tweaks and enhancements have no doubt improved this model for 2020, but the classic carbon fibre top cover is still there too. The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available soon, starting from $1,499.

Intel 10th gen Core i5 or Core i7 processor

Intel UHD graphics processor

8/16GB LPDDR3 RAM

Up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage

Up to 15 hours battery life

14-inch screen with the choice of FHD 400nit/500nit FHD ePrivacy panel, WQHD IPS panels and HDR 400 display

HDMI 1.4, Thunderbolt 3 (DP1.2), DASS, 4 mics

Like the X1 Carbon, the new ThinkPad Yoga laptop will make use of Intel's latest 10th generation processors, as well as a high-quality design that's said to make for an "ultraportable business machine" with plenty of appeal. There is a new 500 NIT FHD PrivacyGuard AG panel, a enhanced keyboard design and both Dolby Atmos sound and Dolby Vision screen options too.

All that is wrapped up in a lightweight precision CNC-milled Aluminum chassis and backed by a battery that supposedly supports up to 15 hours of juice.

These new generations put user's privacy first with the addition of a ThinkPad PrivacyAlert system that alerts you if someone else is looking at your screen and even automatically turns Privacy Guard on.

Privacy Guard was shown off in 2018, but is now automatically turned on when needed:

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga will be available soon with prices starting from $1,599.