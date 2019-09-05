Lenovo has today unveiled a number of new Yoga laptops with improved features including AI-intelligence and Amazon Alexa built in. These new devices include cutting-edge laptops crafted in partnership with Intel under the Project Athena banner.

The company says these laptops are AI-enabled and engineered to not only be the thinnest and lightest laptops around, but also smart enough to adapt to your needs thanks to the new intelligence.

1/5 Lenovo

Up to 9th generation Intel Core i9 CPU

Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Up to 2TB PCIe SSD

Up to 15.6-inch 4K VESA display with 500 nits brightness

2 x USB-C DisplayPort, 1 x USB 3.1

WiFi 6 (2x2 802.11 ax) connectivity

The new 14-inch Yoga C940 laptop includes smart features, like Super Resolution that's designed to upscale video to Full HD, a Q-Control system for dynamically and intelligently improving battery life and AI-improved thermal cooling systems.

The C940 is also enhanced to work more like a smartphone in certain ways. It now comes with the ability to perform tasks and do things in the background like carry on receiving emails even when in sleep mode.

Not only is Amazon Alexa's voice assistant integrated into these new laptops, it's also been improved with smarter capabilities. You can now talk to Alexa when the laptop is locked or in sleep mode. You'll also get improved smart home controls and an easy-to-use visual interface too.

The new Yoga C940 is set to be a powerful 2-in-1 device with all the premium features you'd expect from the company. It includes Windows Hello security, TrueBlock Privacy shutter and the Q-Control Intelligent Cooling Mode. Lenovo claims the new smarter tech in this machine means it'll get as much as 17.5 hours of battery life (or 10.5 hours with a 4K display).

In terms of design, the new C940 is set to impress both your eyes and ears with a Dolby Vision enabled screen and a Dolby Atmos speaker system in the form of a rotating soundbar. A twice-polished aluminium frame and garaged pen with silo charging and Windows Ink capabilities round off an impressive package.

The 14 and 15-inch versions will be available from September and October respectively with prices starting from £1099.99/$1249.99.

1/6 Lenovo

Up to 9th generation Intel Core i9 CPU

Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 15.6-inch 4K VESA400 HDR IPS panel with Dolby Vision and 500 nits brightness

1 x USB-C DisplayPort, 2 x USB 3.1

WiFi 6 (2x2 802.11 ax) connectivity

The new Lenovo Yoga S740 is another Yoga laptop that comes in 14 and 15-inch variants. It's also another machine enhanced with intelligence thanks to Project Athena. The Yoga S740 is another thin and lightweight performer, weighing in at just 1.4kg. Alongside the stylish all-aluminium frame, there's also an optional 4K VESA400 HDR Display with Dolby Vision backed by powerful Dolby Atmos speakers.

The Yoga S740 is also bristling with AI-smarts and intelligent features to make your life easier too. The laptop's camera, for example, has been enhanced so the machine knows whether you're there or not. If you step away for a short while it will automatically lock to keep your data secure or pause a video until you return. You can also use it to blur backgrounds during video calls and log on in an instant with Windows Hello.

This laptop also has similar features to the C940 including intelligent cooling and optimised battery life that means it can last for up to 14 hours. The 15-inch version, meanwhile, can also pack some serious specs including options of up to a Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU.

The 15-inch version will be available from September with prices starting from $1449.99.

1/4 Lenovo

Up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU

Integrated Intel graphics

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Up to 1TB PCIe SSD

Up to 15.6-inch Full HD IPS DolbyVision/VESA400 HDR-capable Touchscreen display with up to 500nits

2 x USB-C (DisplayPort), 2 x USB 3.1

WiFi 6 (2x2 802.11 ax) connectivity

Another 2-in-1 addition to the Yoga range is the C740. A laptop that's available with 14-inch and 15-inch versions and packed with smart features like the TrueBlock Privacy Shutter and a secure fingerprint login. Like the other models, the C740 also gets access to Alexa smarts - meaning you can ask for help from the voice assistant even when you're across the other side of the room and the laptop is locked.

The C740 is built for convenience and not only has enough juice to run for as much as 13 hours (15 hours on the 15-inch) but also comes with fast charging capabilities too. This RapidCharge feature can give you as much as 80 per cent battery in an hour, so you can keep on going with whatever you're doing.

Other highlights here include a Full HD VESA400 HDR touchscreen display on the 15-inch model with 500 nits brightness and Dolby Vision to boot.

The 14 and 15-inch versions of the Yoga C740 will be available from September with prices starting from £899.99/$899.99 .

1/6 Lenovo

Up to 10th generation Intel Core i7 CPU

Integrated Intel HD 620 graphics

Up to 16GB DDR4 RAM

Up to 512GB PCIe SSD

13.3-inch Full HD IPS Touchscreen display with up to 400nits

1 x USB-C DisplayPort, 2 x USB 3.1, Micro SIM Card

The 13-inch Lenovo Yoga C640 is the company's most compact 2-in-1 laptop. It's designed to be sleek, portable and practical too. This laptop comes with an optional ultra-fast 4G LTE modem so you don't need to rely on public Wi-Fi when you're out and about. It's also the best performer in terms of battery life - with as much as 20 hours of juice at your disposal.

The C640 also has a Full HD wide-angle display with the option of a Lenovo digital pen for the more creative consumer. This model also comes with the option of double the amount of RAM and storage space as the previous model. It's also incredibly affordable too.

The Yoga C640 will be available from October with prices starting from £699.99/$849.99 .