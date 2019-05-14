If you're excited by foldable phones, this new laptop from Lenovo might be enough to turn your head...and fold your screen. The future of the much-loved Lenovo ThinkPad seemingly includes a bendable screen on a new device that will make an appearance in 2020.

The new foldable PC was unveiled at the company's Accelerate event and is set to join the premium ThinkPad X1 family. Lenovo says the new device is "...not a phone, tablet, or familiar hybrid; this is a full-fledged laptop with a foldable screen."

With this new foldable laptop, Lenovo is hoping to blend the productivity powers of a laptop with the portability and convenience of a smartphone. As such, the new ThinkPad is built with a single 13.3-inch OLED 2K display, an Intel CPU, Windows installed as standard and a touchscreen design too.

This means you can fold it up into a book to browse your Twitter or Instagram feeds from the comfort of your bed, unfold it for a full viewing experience to stream Netflix or dock it in the office with other screens for a more productive mode.

As it's a touchscreen, you'll be able to use a pen to write on it like a full-screen gigantic tablet, take notes, etch some drawings or mock-ups and more.

Of course, the new foldable ThinkPad is just a prototype at the moment, but one that's been in the works for around three years. Lenovo has also been working closely with Intel and Microsoft in the development of this machine, with LG also supporting the development of the screen technology.

The company says it should be ready for retail at some point in 2020, though when exactly remains to be seen, as does the price tag.