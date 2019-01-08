Lenovo is at CES 2019, and it's unveiling three Yoga-branded series laptops at the annual Las Vegas show.

Each one of the new laptops falls under the famed Yoga line. They're the Yoga S940, Yoga A940, and Yoga C730. They run Windows 10 and feature top-of-the-line specs while being focused on differing needs that allow prospective customers to choose the laptop which best fits with their needs.

So, which is best for you? Read on to find out.

The Yoga S940 is an ultra-slim laptop that Lenovo said is meant for people who are constantly on the go. It has new AI features that can automatically filter out ambient noise, such as your neighbour's lawnmower or the guy talking on his phone way too loud at the coffee shop. It also has cool security features. For instance, it can detect when you leave the device and then lock the screen.

The AI sensors even detect and alert when someone is peeping your screen, helping to further protect your data from prying eyes. The laptop also features Alexa and is capable of detecting your eyes switching to another connected screen in order to auto-surface what you're working on in that screen. It is smart and always constantly learning your usage patterns to improve performance.

Lastly, it offers 15 hours of battery life on a single charge and is the first Yoga laptop to feature contoured glass with a near bezel-less screen. It has 16GB of RAM, 1TB of memory, an optional 4K HDR display, and Dolby Vision with a Dolby Atmos speaker system.

The Yoga A940 is a Surface Studio-like desktop. It's an all-in-one built for digital content creators. It has a 27-inch touchscreen display with Dolby Vision and optional 4K capabilities. The monitor uses a rotating hinge that enables the display to tilt 25 degrees, allowing users to comfortably draft, draw, and sketch with a digital pen. It also has front-facing Dolby Atmos speaker system with a second set of speakers.

Other features include the Lenovo Precision Dial, a controller that’s tailor-made for precise selections and adjustments. It can be switched between the left and right sides and allows users to select and adjust features like brush strokes, tip size, and opacity without having to set down the digital pen. It's built to be used with Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Lightroom, along with Microsoft Word, Excel, and Powerpoint

The Yoga A940 has an eight-generation Intel Core i7, AMD Radeon RX 560 discrete graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD or a 2TB HDD.

The Yoga C730 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with a 15-inch AMOLED 4K screen. It features JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos, an eighth-generation Intel Core i7 processor, and compatibility with Cortana or Alexa, depending on preference.

The Lenovo Yoga S940 will start at $1,499.99 on Lenovo.com from May 2019, while the Yoga A940 will start at $2,349.99 from March 2019. The Lenovo C730 with AMOLED will start at $1,649.99. It should be available come April 2019.

CES 2019 officially starts 8 January. For more announcements from the show, see Pocket-lint's round-up here.