Lenovo's latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga are thinner, lighter and have new displays

Lenovo's latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga laptops aren't groundbreaking improvements on their predecessors, but the new devices have been enhanced in several key areas.

There are latest-gen Intel Core processors as you'd expect plus a redesigned Dolby Atmos speaker system. Several new display options are also now available including a low-power but super-bright 400nit Full HD display and the range-topping 4K Dolby Vision-capable 500nit display. You can also opt for a new LTE option. Battery life is cited as up to 15 hours while weight clocks in around 1.1kg.

There are new design touches to the ultraportable 14-inch X1 Carbon in particular, with a more-visible carbon fibre weave top cover. Although the laptop has been made out of carbon (hence the name), Lenovo says that users have suggested the laptop should look a bit more, well, carbon-y.

First launched at CES 2016, the convertible X1 Yoga is now a full aluminium design, something Lenovo says hasn't been without challenge.

Although it has received a lot of customer feedback asking for an all-aluminium design, Lenovo says that aluminium has a bit of a challenge meeting its durability tests - namely that it needs to be thicker to be just as strong as the carbon fibre used in the X1 Carbon. So it went back to the drawing board to redesign corners and edges for strength and keep weight to a minimum - with 17 percent narrower bezels, it now clocks in at 1.3kg.

Lenovo has also revealed a massive 43.3-inch ultrawide monitor as well at CES 2019 - providing dual-display capabilities without the need for multiple monitors.