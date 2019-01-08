Lenovo has taken to CES to announce a range of powerful gaming laptops as part of the new Legion line-up. These sleek new machines include new Nvidia GPUs and high-end gaming specifications that are bound to please avid PC gamers.

With these new machines, the latest Lenovo Legion gaming line-up is set to be more powerful than ever before. The new Lenovo Legion Y740 and Y540 gaming laptops are designed to be both sleek and powerful.

Built with a "clean aesthetic" that wouldn't look out of place in an office conference room while maintaining a focus on high-end performance and incredible gaming experiences.

Lenovo is promising a discreet design that ditches garish colours and over-the-top lighting in favour of a stylish finish that includes an all-aluminium chassis. Of course, all the lighting and RGB fun is there when you do want it, but can be turned off for when you're in the office or working on the go.

1/9 Lenovo

Intel Core i7-8750H or Intel Core i5-8300H CPU

Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU

8/16/32GB DDR4 2666MHz or the option of 8GB and 8GB 3200MHz Corsair Overclocked RAM

Up to 512GB PCIe SSD/512GB SATA SSD/2TB HDD storage options

Dolby designed speakers with Dolby Atmos support

1080p 300nit 144Hz with G-Sync display or optional Dolby Vision HDR 400 500nit display

100 per cent anti-ghosting Corsair iCue RGB backlit keyboard

1 x USB-C (TBT, DP, USB 3.1) , HDMI, LAN, USB 3.0 (3 x USB 3.1 Gen2), 1 x mini-DP

The new Lenovo Legion Y740 is set to be the top-of-the-line of the range with a specification to match. This device will be available in both 15 and 17-inch versions both packing some serious power under the hood.

The specs of this model include the new NVIDIA GeForce GPU, eighth Generation Intel Core Processors and a variety of memory and storage options.

A narrow bezel surrounds a full-HD 1080p display that's G-Sync capable and runs up to 144Hz. You'll also be able to opt for an optional Dolby Vision HDR display that boasts an impressive 500nits of brightness.

On paper, the Lenovo Legion Y740 is set to deliver in other areas too - with Dolby designed speakers delivering audio that includes Dolby Atmos processing and even a subwoofer in the 17-inch model. Avid gamers will be pleased to hear there's also a Corsair iCUE RGB backlit gaming keyboard with anti-ghosting tech built right into the chassis. The body of the laptop also includes customisable RGB lighting around the rear and sides too.

The Lenovo Legion Y740 features an upgraded battery which is a step up from the previous range. The 15-inch model sports a 57Wh 3 cell battery while the 17-inch version has a 76Wh 4 cell. These are said to last up to six hours before extra juice is required.

Lenovo's Legion Coldfront dual fan technology is implemented in these laptops to ensure a thermal layout that keeps things nice and cool while you game. The result should be a quiet but powerful gaming experience, though we'll need to get our hands on one to find out how it stacks up in the real world.

The Lenovo Legion Y740 will be available February 2019 starting at $1749.99 for the 15-inch model and $1979.99 for the 17-inch version.

1/7 Lenovo

8th generation Intel Core processors

Up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU

Up to 32GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM

Up to 256GB PCIe SSD/512GB SATA SSD/2TB HDD storage options

Harman Speakers with Smart AMP and Dolby Atmos processing

1080p 144Hz 300 nits IPS Dolby Vision HDR display or 1080p 60hz 300 nits IPS

White backlit gaming keyboard

3 x USB 3.1, 1 x USB 3.1 (Type-C),1 x HDMI 2.0, 1 x DP (mini), 1 x LAN, 3.5 mm audio

While the Lenovo Legion Y740 sets a high bar, the Legion Y540 is designed to offer affordable gaming performance with a sleek and understated design. With a raven black finish, a funky looking fascia and a small bezel, this new laptop is certainly easy on the eye.

A white backlit keyboard also makes this laptop slightly more understated than its high-end brother. However, if the specs are anything to go on, it's certainly no slouch.

This 15-inch laptop will feature a number of customisable processor, RAM and storage options as well as a choice of screens that includes a full-HD 144Hz IPS display with 300nits of brightness.

This laptop is designed to be lightweight and portable too - weighing just 2.3kg - making it easy to throw in a bag and take with you for gaming wherever you are.

Harman speakers and Smart AMP with Dolby Atmos support should result in some decent gaming audio too.

Like the Legion Y740, this laptop will also include upgraded battery tech and Lenovo's Legion Coldfront cooling system to help keep it cool and quiet while you play.

The Lenovo Legion Y540 will be available from May 2019 with prices starting at $929.99.