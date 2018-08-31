Lenovo makes a tonne of laptops, and it's adding a premium Chromebook and two cheaper models to its already full stable.

The company, which has five separate brands for laptops (ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, Lenovo, and Legion), each of which have multiple series of devices, has updated the Yoga brand. It was previously limited to convertible devices with 360-degree hinges, but now, it's adding a Chromebook series. Lenovo has introduced a machine that packs a 4K screen and an eighth-generation Intel Core processor.

Costing just $600, the Yoga Chromebook is a 15-inch 2-in-1 with a “near-edgeless” touchscreen display. You can get a 4K or a 1080p screen at the same size, both with IPS panels that can fold, thanks to a 360-degree hinge. It weighs 4.2 pounds, doesn’t have a detachable keyboard, and can last about 10 hours per charge. Other features include 8GB of DDR4 memory and 64GB or 128 GB of eMMC flash storage.

It also has an on-board Intel HD 620 graphics core. If any of this interests you, the Yoga Chromebook is set to go on sale this October. If you want something a little cheaper, consider Lenovo's other two Chromebooks, which are coming later this year with a starting price of just $249: the Lenovo Chromebook C330 and Chromebook S330. The C330 model is the one to look at if you want a bit more oomph.

It's a 2-in-1 Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge, 11.6-inch HD IPS touchscreen display, 4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, USB-C charging, 10 hours of battery life, and a MediaTek 8173C quad-core processor. It'll launch in October. Meanwhile, the S330 is a 14-inch laptop with a MediaTek 8173C, 4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, and a fixed, non-touch display, though you can still get FHD resolution.

The S330 will be available in November.