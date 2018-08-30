Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is the anti-MacBook of the Windows laptop world

Lenovo has announced a new entry in its much-loved ThinkPad X1 series, the X1 Extreme.

Many of the touchstones of X1 Carbon laptops are here. In a climate of shallow keyboards, it still has a chunky ThinkPad key response, the in-keyboard mouse “nipple” and a trackpad with buttons above the pad itself.

We've never understood that feature quite as much as the others.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is 18.4mm thick and weighs 1.7kg, a chunk more than the older X1 Carbon. However, this is because it’s a 15.6-inch laptop, not a 14-inch one like the previous X1 Carbons.

This is, presumably, part of what it makes it so “Extreme”: it’s not Spinal Tap-grade stuff.

Some of its spec claims are impressive, though. Lenovo says the 4K version fulfils 100 per cent of the Adobe RGB colour gamut, which is not easy to achieve. It supports Dolby Vision HDR too.

There’s a more conventional 1080p model as well, which has 300-nit brightness instead of 400 nits, and presumably less extreme colour coverage.

As a laptop for pros, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme uses Intel CPUs with vPro support, from the 8th Generation, and runs Windows 10 Pro. An Nvidia GeForce 1050 Ti Max-Q GPU is an optional upgrade, making it more fun than the average business laptop.

For those so important they start thinking people are spying on them, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme has a ThinkShutter for its webcam, a physical cover to block off the lens.

Lenovo says its 80Wh battery lasts up to 13 hours, and reaches 80 per cent charge in just an hour.

As ever, ThinkPad’s X1 laptops don’t come cheap. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Extreme starts at 1695 Euro ex. VAT, suggesting a final UK starting price around the £2000 mark.