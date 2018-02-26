Lenovo announces Yoga 530 and 730, ups its trim-bezel laptop game

At Mobile World Congress 2018 it's not only smartphones that rule the show. Lenovo has used this year as a platform to unveil its latest Yoga 530 (known as the Flex 14 in the US) and Yoga 730 laptops (in 13-inch and 15-inch forms).

And it's all about reducing the screen bezel. All the devices cut back on the black edging compared to their predecessors, for a more modern look. Take that, Dell XPS. Although it's Huawei that has shot ahead in the trim-bezel race, with its MateBook X Pro.

As is staple in the Yoga range, a hinged design means 360-degree positioning of that screen, whether in laptop, stand, tent or tablet style. The Yoga 730 has a slight slant to the hinge this year, designed to make for more comfortable hand-held use.

All three devices embody up to the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, along with up to 16GB RAM, to ensure high-end performance to match their high-end design. The 15-inch Yoga 730 can also be boosted with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 discrete graphics, if you're looking for extra power.

Given that the Yoga 720 was one of our favourite laptops in 2017, we think the 730, despite making fairly modest adjustments, looks set to be a sterling addition to the sub-£1000 laptop market for 2018.

UK pricing is currently unconfirmed, however, but with the Yoga 530 to be priced from $600 and the Yoga 730 from $880 in the USA, we hope the Sterling equivalent will rival the dollar amount.