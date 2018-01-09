New Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs Alexa, Dolby Vision HDR display

Lenovo is at CES 2018, where it is announcing a range of updated products, including the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

There are a couple standout features on this 14-inch laptop: Amazon Alexa capabilities and a Dolby Vision HDR display. Lenovo even added touchscreen models to the X1 Carbon. Other key highlights include a soft-feel cover, Windows Hello with a fingerprint reader, a Wake on Voice feature, and a new "ThinkShutter mechanical camera cover".

This is the sixth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon. And, like past X1 Carbon models, you can customise the specs. You can get it with a processor up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7, Windows 10 or 10 Pro OS, memory up 16GB, storage up to 1TB SSD PCIe, and Intel UHD Graphics 620. It also comes with Dolby Premium audio and a 15-hour battery.

That 14-inch HDR WQHD IPS display has a 2560x1440-pixel resolution. It sits in a frame that weighs 2.49 pounds and has the following dimensions: 323.5 x 217.1 x 15.95mm. The frame also packs two USB 3.0 ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a headphone and microphone combo jack, 4-in-1 microSD card reader, and one HDMI port.

You also get one Ethernet connector, integrated global mobile broadband, and support for LTE-A Fibocom L850-GL, Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC, and Bluetooth 4.2. But, honestly, the coolest thing about this laptop are the Alexa voice command features. It's like having an Echo - in your computer. Ask it the news, play music, and more.

If any of this interests you, the X1 Carbon will go on sale from January, starting at $1,709.