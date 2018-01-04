Lenovo ThinkPad 2018 line-up gets 8th Gen Intel Core chips in time for CES

Lenovo has announced a series-wide refresh of its ThinkPad range in time for CES 2018 in Las Vegas.

The Lenovo ThinkPad T, X and L Series portfolio for 2018 features thinner designs for products, plus a bump up to Intel Core 8th Gen processors.

Other changes include broader support for Windows Hello facial recognition, a Yoga flip design for the L Series for the first time, and USB Type-C power adapters across all models.

The new line-up includes the ThinkPad X280 and flagship ThinkPad X380 Yoga. The latter can be spec'ed up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7, Windows 10 Pro, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD. It sports Intel UHD 620 graphics and a 13.3-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display.

It weighs 1.4kg and has claimed battery life of up to 13.6 hours.

The ThinkPad X280 can also be spec'ed up to similar standards, although doesn't have the Yoga flip-style design. Its display is also 12.5-inch rather than over 13-inch.

The ThinkPad T Series includes the T480s, T480 and T580. The highlight of the range is that battery options can be extended up to a mammoth 27 hours of battery life.

The L Series includes the Lenovo L380 Yoga, L380, L480 and L580. They range from 13-inch up to 15-inch and can offer discrete AMD graphics.

They will all be available from this month (January 2018), with prices starting around $609. The top-end X380 Yoga (pictured above) starts at $1,459.