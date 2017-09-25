Lenovo resurrects iconic ThinkPad design for 25th Anniversary

Lenovo is gearing up to launch a 25th Anniversary edition of the classic IBM ThinkPad laptop, according to a leak from Winfuture.de. Lenovo bought the ThinkPad name off IBM in 2005 and has already released several laptops using the brand.

The ThinkPad 25 meanwhile will commemorate the laptop first released by IBM in 1992, by combining retro styling with modern day computing.

The ThinkPad 25 will look near-on identical to the model it celebrates, complete with a red TrackPoint in the middle of the keyboard, blue enter key and angled ThinkPad logo on the palm rest.

However under the hood, the ThinkPad 25 will be very much a modern day machine. It's expected to be based on Lenovo's ThinkPad 470 which comprises a 14-inch IPS display, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU.

1/4 WinFuture.de

Connections will include USB-C with Thunderbolt 3 support, three regular USB-A ports, SD card, HDMI and Ethernet.

It will run on Windows 10 and have support for Windows Hello thanks to a built-in facial recognition camera, and a fingerprint reader will enhance its security features.

There's no official word on price or availability just yet, but the very first model went on sale in October 1992, so we should hear some official news next month.