Coming to a galaxy near you: Star Wars Galactic Empire & Rebel Alliance Lenovo Yoga 920 laptops

To celebrate the launch of the eighth Star Wars movie we're going to see a lot of official merch popping up. But perhaps nothing as quirky as the Star Wars Special Edition Lenovo Yoga 920 Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance laptops.

Yup, The Force has made its way to some snazzy laptop exteriors. But we're not talking as stencilled-on, fragile artwork - these limited edition devices are printed directly onto a glass substrate to ensure they're long lasting.

As you'd expect of the Galactic Empire and Rebel Alliance, the theme in the Yoga 920 is power... Unlimited power! These convertible laptops, with a watchband hinge that can rotate through 360-degrees for multiple useage positions, are out for galactic domination.

Spec-wise, expect a 4K screen, the latest Intel Core i processors, Dolby Atmos sound, and Cortana far-field recognition - which will continue to operate even when the laptop lid is closed shut.

You'll need to be quick if you want to bag one of these limited edition models, however, as when they launch in tandem with the movie on 15 December, priced €1,699 a piece, it's a one-time chance to buy - when they're gone, they're gone.