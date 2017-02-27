  Lenovo Miix 320 is an entry level, portable 2-in-1

Lenovo has come out all guns blazing at Mobile World Congress, unveiling a new Tab 4 series of tablets, two new Yoga laptops and now the Miix 320 detachable laptop/tablet.

In its most basic form, the Miix 320 is a tablet with an Intel Atom X5 processor, Intel HD graphics, memory that can be specified up to 4GB and internal storage up to 128GB.

Your content is presented on a 10.1in 1920x1080 full HD display, with Dolby Advanced Audio taking care of sound duties.

On paper, the Miix 320 in tablet mode sounds like an ideal companion for watching movies and TV shows on a commute, a plane, or simply at home. If you need to shift into work mode, you can attach the included keyboard dock, which includes a trackpad and turns the Miix 320 into a fully functioning laptop substitute.

Windows 10 comes preinstalled and supports Windows Continuum for seamlessly switching between tablet and laptop modes.

Lenovo claims the Miix 320's battery is good for up to 10 hours of use and Wi-Fi and 4G LTE support ensure you'll always have an internet connection whenever you go.

Both the Wi-Fi only and LTE versions of Miix 320 will launch in April, with prices starting at €269 for the former, and €399 for the LTE variant; these will change depending on your memory and storage choices.

Lenovo will sell the Miix 320 with Active Pen support, especially useful if you're a designer, and a 12 month Microsoft Office 365 subscription from July. Both models will be available in platinum silver and Snow White.