Lenovo Yoga 720 and Yoga 520 are portable powerhouses

Lenovo has used Mobile World Congress to launch two new Yoga convertible laptops: the Yoga 720 and 520. Both have been designed and developed in direct response to user feedback, so the company is pretty confident it's got the specs and features across both models spot on and believes them to be the ideal computer companion for productivity, as well as consuming media.

Like other Yoga convertibles, the new 720 and 520 can be used in any of four modes: laptop, tablet, tent and stand and both are thinner and lighter than their respective 710 and 510 predecessors.

The 13in Yoga 720 for example is now 14.3mm at its thickest points and weighs 1.3kg, while the 520 is slightly tubbier, at 19.9mm at thickest point and coming in at 1.74kg on the scales. Despite their diminutive dimensions, Lenovo has managed to fit in a high capacity battery, claiming the 15in Yoga 720 can last up to 9 hours with a full HD screen, or 8 hours with a 4K Ultra HD screen.

Its 13in sibling meanwhile can last up to 8 hours with a full HD screen or 7 hours with a 4K screen. The 14in Yoga 520 is available with either a 1366 x 768 HD screen or 1920 x 1080 full HD, with the latter,it can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

All new Yoga models can be specified with up 7th generation Intel Core i7 processors and come running Windows 10. Lenovo says the 15in Yoga 720 is the most powerful convertible laptop in its class, thanks to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics and Thunderbolt 3 for high-speed data transfers.

You can put your drawing skills to the test with either model as they both offer active pen support, which lets you sketch in Windows Ink, take notes or assist with editing documents.

But if you'd rather use them for watching movies and TV shows, you'll be pleased to know both should offer decent sound thanks to Harman speakers on the Yoga 520 and JBL speakers on the 720, and both support Dolby Audio Premium. Finally, both models support fingerprint scanning security - standard on the 720, an option on the 520 - to log in to the computer and store passwords.

The Lenovo Yoga 720 will be the first model to launch, in April, with prices starting at €999. It will be available platinum silver, iron grey or copper, but the latter is exclusive to the 13in model. The Yoga 520 meanwhile will launch in July with prices starting at €599 and mineral grey and onyx black colour finishes.