Lenovo Yoga A12 is a budget, portable laptop with a touchscreen keyboard

Lenovo has introduced the Yoga A-series of tablets, a new range of wallet-friendly tablets whose first model is the A12. The Yoga A12 runs on Android and has been designed to "pair the mobility of tablets and smartphones with productivity features to enable a versatile experience."

While Lenovo hasn't told us the weight of the A12, we can assume it will be easily portable thanks to a maximum thickness of 5.4mm and a 12.2-inch full HD display. Inside you'll find an Intel Atom x5 processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with no obvious mention of a Micro SD card slot for expansion. The A12 also features Dolby Atmos for "cinema-like audio".

The keyboard is the same one found on Yoga Book. Lenovo calls it a Halo keyboard and rather than use physical keys, it's a touch display with virtual keys laid out in a regular QWERTY style. Lenovo says the Halo keyboard provides haptic feedback and is able to learn your typing style over time to become more accurate. We've previously had some hands-on time with the Yoga Book's Halo keyboard and found it incredibly had to get to grips with. However, after some considerable learning time, it did provide a rather lovely typing experience.

The Yoga A12 can be folded and moved into virtually any position you like thanks to a 360-degree rotating hinge and will be available from 8 February for $299 in Gunmetal Grey and Rose Gold finishes. Global pricing details have yet to be revealed.