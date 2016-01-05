Lenovo Yoga 900S unveiled as the world's slimmest convertible laptop, just 12.8mm thin

Lenovo's CES 2016 line-up is spearheaded by a pencil-thin convertible laptop that weighs just shy of a kilo, yet has a 12-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) display and 10.5 hour battery life.

The Lenovo Yoga 900S in just 12.8mm thin and comes with a 360-degree watchband hinge, so you can flip the screen over to make a Windows 10 tablet. It weighs just over 200g more than an iPad Pro, yet comes with a full keyboard built in.

It can be specified with up to an Intel Core m7 processor and has Dolby Audio Premium sound. It also supports an active pen stylus, which comes as an optional extra, so can be used as a creative slate too.

The 12-inch convertible laptop will start to ship in March 2016, priced from $1,099 in the States. UK pricing is yet to be revealed.

Lenovo has also revealed a series of gaming devices, including the ideapad Y900 and a Razer Edition it has created with the gaming accessory brand. The Y900 sports top end gaming spec, including 6th Gen Intel Core i7 K-series processors and Nvidia GTX 980M graphics.

There is also a new curved gaming monitor in the line-up, and also announced is an ideacentre 610S compact home PC that can come with an optional, removable wireless projector.

A couple of other Ideapads, the 700 and 710S, have also been unveiled. They cover the 13- to 17-inch laptop options.