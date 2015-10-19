Lenovo launches Yoga 900 convertible and Yoga Home 900 AIO, both with W10

Lenovo has announced two new Windows 10 PCs: a convertible laptop called Yoga 900, and an all-in-one called Yoga Home 900.

Starting off with the Yoga 900, it is the latest in Yoga's line of convertible laptops. It features a quad HD, 13-inch display, sixth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 Skylake processor (the latter of which is suppose to bring better performance and reduced power consumption), up to 16GB of memory and 512GB SSD, JBL stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and a larger keyboard and trackpad than on previous Yogas.

You can use this gold-bodied device, which weighs 2.8 pounds and is 14.9mm thick, as a laptop, tablet, or display. You'll notice that it feels heavier and looks heftier than the Yoga 3 Pro from last year, but that's because of the battery is bigger, offering about 8 hours of battery life. If any of that interests you, the new Yoga 900 is now shipping. It starts at $1,999.99 and also comes in silver or orange colours.

JUST ANNOUNCED: YOGA 900 convertible laptop and YOGA Home 500 & 900 AIO portable desktop. #Windows10Devices pic.twitter.com/exGUEejsw6 — Lenovo (@lenovo) October 19, 2015

As for the Yoga Home 900, it's a massive-yet-portable desktop that sits on a table. It has a 27-inch Full HD touchscreen display and weighs over 16 pounds, so it's not ultra portable. It's meant to be a home computer, though we can see people taking it along to business conferences or moving it around the home. It gets 3 hours of battery life and has a hinge in the back for propping it up.

Other features include a fifth-generation Intel Core i7 processor (can be configured otherwise), an optional Nvidia GeForce 940A graphics processor, up to 1TB of SSHD, various ports (including three USB and one HDMI), two 2.5-watt speakers, and support for Bluetooth 4.0.

Although this device runs Windows 10, the Chinese PC-maker has included its Aura entertainment interface, which, when the Yoga Home 900 is laid flat, provides a selection of photo and gaming apps as well as facial-recognition features. It's interesting, to say the least.

The Yoga Home 900 starts at $1,549.99 and will begin shipping at the end of October.