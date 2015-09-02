Lenovo's latest laptop and tablet line-up leads with the Ideapad MIIX 700 and its RealSense Camera

Lenovo has announced a refresh for its laptop, all-in-one and 2-in-1 Windows 10 line-up ahead of IFA 2015 in Berlin.

Undoubtedly the star of the new range is the Ideapad MIIX 700, a 12-inch 2-in-1/tablet that comes with a folio keyboard and up to a 6th gen Intel Core m7 processor. It also has integrated Intel HD graphics and up to 8GB of RAM - plenty for a tablet device.

On-board storage can be specified up to 256GB, and there are options for the resolution of the 12-inch display to go up to 2160 x 1440. There are front and rear 5-megapixel cameras, but the front can also be an Intel RealSense 3D camera.

Along with other benefits developers can choose to make the most of, a RealSense camera is capable of working with Microsoft's Hello security tech as built into Windows 10, enabling the machine to use facial recognition to unlock the machine or even purchase items on the Windows Store.

Battery life for the MIIX 700 is claimed to be up to 9 hours for continuous local video playback.

It will be available from January 2016 starting at 999 euros. We're still waiting for official UK prices.

Four new laptops have been announced too: the Ideapad 100S, Ideapad 300, Ideapad 300S and Ideapad 500.

The 300 comes with up to a 6th gen Intel Core i processor, Windows 10 Home, up to Nvidia GeForce 920 graphics or AMD Radeon R5 M330, and up to 16GB of RAM.

It can have 1TB of storage (either HDD or SSHD), and will be available in 14-, 15.6- and 17.3-inch screen sizes, with Full HD (1920 x 1080) and HD+ (1600 x 900) resolutions respectively.

The range starts at 499 euros and will be available from November.

The Ideapad 300S is a simpler beast, coming in 11- and 14-inch screen sizes and featuring up to an Intel Core i7 processor. It too has Windows 10 Home pre-installed and is capable of having up to Nvidia GeForce 940M graphics.

There will be up to 8GB of RAM on board, as well as up to 1TB of storage. Battery life is claimed to last up to 5 hours and the screen resolution is Full HD.

It will be out in September from 349 euros.

Cheapest of the bunch is the 100S, with 11- or 14-inch options, and Atom Z3735F processors. It has a resolution of 1366 x 768 and is essentially a Chromebook rival, with its eight hours of battery life and a price tag starting at 229 euros. It will be available in mid-November.

The grandest of the new laptops is undoubtedly the Ideapad 500, which will be available in 14- and 15.6-inch screen sizes from the second half of September for 599 euros.

It can be specified with either an AMD Carrizo FX-8800P or 6th gen Intel Core i7 processor and graphics to match. Other than that, both models can be nigh-on identical, with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, JBL stereo speakers, and screen resolutions of Full HD 1920 x 1080.

Both have up to four hours of battery life and start at 2.1kg in weight. The Intel model is also able to be spec'd with an Intel RealSense camera for security and other 3D sensing shenanigans.

The final new Lenovo product announced is an all-in-one desktop PC, the Ideacentre AIO 700, which can also come with a RealSense camera if you choose the Intel option. It has up to Nvidia GeForce GTC 950A graphics if you fancy gaming on it, up to 16GB of RAM, up to a 2TB hard drive, JBL stereo 3W speakers, and a 21.5-inch LED backlit Full HD display.

It will be available in November starting at 749 euros.