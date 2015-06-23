  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo laptop news

Forget Chromecast and Fire TV Stick, the Lenovo Ideacentre Stick 300 is a full PC in a dongle

|
Lenovo Forget Chromecast and Fire TV Stick, the Lenovo Ideacentre Stick 300 is a full PC in a dongle
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Dongle-style stick devices have become popular of late, able to be hidden around the back of a television yet provide smart TV functionality, apps and access to all manner of video content.

Devices such as the Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV Stick and the Roku Streaming Stick each provide ways to stream content to a television, while remaining discrete. However, Lenovo is going one better; it has announced the UK release of its Ideacentre Stick 300 - a similarly-shaped dongle that plugs into a HDMI port but can do much more. It is a fully-fledged PC.

Of course, the Stick 300 also comes with a heftier price tag than the other devices mentioned. It costs £129.99 but comes with an Intel Atom Processor Z3735F and Windows 8.1 pre-installed. It will also be applicable for a free upgrade to Windows 10 when Microsoft releases its new operating system on 29 July.

There is also 2GB of RAM on board, along with 32GB of storage space for apps mainly. And as it is equipped with Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity, it can be paired with a wireless keyboard and/or mouse so users can use it to create office documents, browse the web and perform other basic computing functions.

Thanks to its small form factor, it can also be used while travelling - simply plug it into a hotel television and away you go. And with web browsers or desktop apps available for Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, BBC iPlayer, Spotify and plenty of other streaming services, it is as capable of performing media playback as any of the other dongles on the market.

The Lenovo Ideacentre Stick 300 will be available from lenovo.com, Dixons and Amazon from July. 

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments