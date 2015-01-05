  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Laptops
    3. >
  3. Laptop news
    4. >
  4. Lenovo laptop news

Lenovo adds 14-inch Yoga 3 laptop and tablet combo to join 11-inch model for larger flexibility

|
Lenovo Lenovo adds 14-inch Yoga 3 laptop and tablet combo to join 11-inch model for larger flexibility
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more
Best Christmas: Gift ideas, decorations, jumpers and more

Lenovo has introduced a new 14-inch version of its Yoga 3 laptop cum tablet combination device, with a previously announced 11-inch model hitting the shelves first.

It comes with a backlit screen yet is only 18.3mm in thickness when closed, ensuring that when folded backwards into a tablet design, it is still thin enough to be held comfortably. The 14-inch screen has also been built into the same chassis you'd find a 13-inch display normally, for extra size efficiency.

Inside, it can sport up to 5th generation Intel Core i7 processor, has a Full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution on the touchscreen, and can have up to 8GB of DDR3L RAM. A Next Generation Nvidia GeForce GPU can also be specified to run the graphics duties. And the hard drive can be either a 500GB hybrid SSHD or a 250GB SSD.

Stereo speakers with Waves Audio certification are included and the battery life is claimed at up to 6.5 hours on a single charge.

Connections include two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a HDMI output and four-in-one card reader.

Measurements on the new 14-inch model are 334.9 x 229.5 x 18.3mm and it weighs 1.6kg with the SSD, 1.7kg with the hybrid drive.

Lenovolenovo adds 14 inch yoga 3 laptop and tablet combo to join 11 inch model for larger flexibility image 2

Along with the 11-inch model, the Yoga 3 devices will be available in silver, black, white and orange colour schemes and will be in the shops from February (11-incher) and April (14-inch version). Prices are £549.99 and £649.99 respectively.

PopularIn Laptops
Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 review: Windows 10 perfection, bar one irritation...
Qualcomm intros Snapdragon 8cx for premium always-on Windows 10 laptops
Apple MacBook Air (2018) review: Return of the Mac
Microsoft Surface Centaurus will ditch the keyboard for a second screen
Best gaming keyboards: The best quiet, loud, colourful and proud mechanical keyboards around
Want the Surface Studio monitor for your PC setup? It's coming in 2020
Comments