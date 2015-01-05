Lenovo shows off 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Carbon alongside new touchscreen ultrabooks and more

Lenovo is at CES 2015, where it just announced a tonne of new devices including new touchscreen ultrabooks.

The first ultrabook is the latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon. It's described as a 14-inch performance ultrabook with a super bright FHD display, PCIe solid state drive, fifth-generation Intel Core processors, and a carbon-forged chassis. Lenovo said this third-generation X1 Carbon weighs under 2.9 pounds and will cost $1,249 for the base model when it launches sometime this month.

Up next is ThinkPad X250. At only 0.8-inches thick and weighing 2.88 pounds, the ThinkPad X250 is Lenovo's 12.5-inch ultra-thin laptop, and it features a dual-battery system called Power Bridge. Pricing will start at $1,149 in February. But that's not all: there were four other ThinkPads unveiled at CES 2015 (called the T450s, T450, L450, and E450), and they're part of the the 450 series.

The T450s is a 14-inch laptop that is 0.83-inches thick and weighs 3.5 pounds. It is also a Power Bridge-compatible notebook. The T450 is a 14-inch laptop that is 0.88-inches thick and weighs 4.0 pounds. The L450 is another 14-inch laptop. It doesn't have a touch screen option, where as all the the others do have touch available, and it's 0.96-inches thick and weighs 4.25 pounds.

All of the new ThinkPads will be available in February. The T450s and T450 will start at $1,099 and $849, respectively, while the L450 will start at $699. As for the E450, it's another 14-inch model that is 0.87-inches thick and weighs 4 pounds. It is launching in February alongside the E550, a 15.6-inch laptop that is 0.94-inches thick and weighs 5.2 pounds. Pricing will start at $599 for both the E550 and E450.

Lenovo has also introduced a monitor called ThinkVision X24. It's 7.5mm thin and features a Neo Blade 23.8-inch panel with IPS technology, full HD resolution, 178-degree wide viewing angle, DisplayPort or HDMI digital connectivity, and a tilt-adjustable chrome stand. It also has a pre-coated metal surface on the rear. The ThinkVision X24 will start at $249 when it launches in April.

And finally, Lenovo has debuted a modular system comprised of four modules that can be purchased separately and stacked together to share power and data. The system includes a Bluetooth speaker for $89.99, a 10,000 mAH Power Bank for $49.99, and a 4G wireless access point with a 1TB hard drive for $199.99.

So...Lenovo has kicked off CES with a bang by introducing a plethora of new ThinkPads as well as a new monitor and a modular system. And the company has promised to make them all available for purchase within the next four months. Not bad. Not bad.