Lenovo's Yoga 3 Pro convertible laptop has an actual watchband hinge

Lenovo has announced a new convertible laptop called the Yoga 3 Pro.

The 13-in Yoga 3 Pro looks slim and is supposedly 17 per cent thinner than its predecessor, the Yoga 2 Pro. The laptop comes with a QHD+ 3200x1800 display and features what Lenovo described as a watchband hinge design. The hinge is made from more than 800 pieces of steel and aluminium, allowing it to have six focus points rather than the traditional two.

"The YOGA 3 Pro offers users an excellent experience in any mode from the moment they open the lid," announced Lenovo, while explaining that the bright and clear screen looks "amazing" whether in laptop mode, stand mode, tent mode, tablet mode, etc. The display notably sports durable Gorilla Glass as well, so you'll be able to take the machine out and about with no worries.

Lenovo’s Harmony software allows the machine to adapts to users’ preferences when in different modes. When reading an ebook, for instance, Harmony will automatically change the brightness and color temperature according to the environment lighting. Harmony can also enable motion control or touch depending on the mode, and it can optimise many popular applications for each mode.

The Yoga 3 Pro is available in three colours (Clementine Orange, Platinum Silver, or Champagne Gold), while the watchband hinge resembles the flat, metallic look of premium watch bands. Hardware specs include an Intel Core M processor, solid state drive storage up to 512 GB SSD, Intel integrated graphics, up to 9 hours of battery life, support for 802.11 a/c Wi-Fi, and JBL speakers with Waves Audi.

You can get the Yoga 3 Pro at the end of October via Best Buy or Lenovo for a price that starts around €1,599. Check out the picture gallery below.