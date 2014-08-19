  1. Home
Lenovo launches affordable laptop with good specs for only £229

Lenovo has announced its latest affordable laptop, the B50-30 is available now for just £229.

The Lenovo B50-30 comes with the Windows 8 operating system with enough power to offer smooth use, despite that impressive price.

The screen is an anti-glare 1920 x 1080 resolution 15.6-inch display which brings the entire laptop up to 1-inch total in height and 2kg in weight.

Under the casing there's a 64-bit Intel N2830 processor running the show at 2.16GHz. This is backed by 4GB of RAM to give a good power-to-charge balance. But should you need more power it is possible to expand the RAM up to 8GB.

The laptop comes with a 320GB hard drive for the price but this can be expanded for those that need more. And with a USB 3.0 port there's always the option of external storage too.

Connectivity does stretch to Bluetooth 4.0 but Wi-Fi is limited to 2.4GHz since there is no 802.11ac Wi-Fi for 5GHz speeds. The trackpad features physical buttons while the keyboard crams in 12 Fn keys despite the unit's 38cm by 26.2cm by 2.47cm total measurements.

The B50-30 comes with a 720p webcam built into the lid, McAfee LiveSafe Internet Security pre-installed and Lenovo's Settings utility to tweak everything.

The Lenovo B50-30 is available now from Lenovo for £229.

