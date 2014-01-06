Lenovo Miix 2, Yoga 2, Flex 14D and 15D convertible laptops and tablet hybrids appear at CES 2014

Lenovo has announced four of its latest laptop-tablet hybrids that will be on show at CES 2014. The Miix 2, Yoga 2, Flex 14D and 15D will all bring convertible laptops further into the mainstream for Lenovo.

The Miix 2 introduces a 3-in-1 detachable design and comes in 10-inch and 11-inch models. Both have detachable tablets that connect to the keyboard for the full Windows 8.1 laptop experience with a third Stand Mode using the 180-degree hinge.

The 10-inch Miix 2 focuses on portability with a 64-bit Intel Atom processor, 1920 x 1200 resolution touchscreen, 128GB eMMC storage, a 720p, 2-megapixel front camera and 5-megapixel rear snapper. Wi-Fi and 3G options are available and there's microSD for 32GB more storage. Lenovo says it will deliver a full day's use on a single charge.

The 11-inch Miix 2 is targeted at power users who want a bit more grunt. It's powered by a Haswell Intel Core i5 processor and has a 256GB SSD and 1920 x 1200 resolution screen. It's also available in 3G or Wi-Fi only and comes with JBL speakers, Windows 8.1, front and rear high-res cameras, and lasts a full day on a charge.

The Lenovo Yoga 2, also a convertible laptop, comes in 11 and 13-inch models. The 11-inch features quad-core Intel processing and a 500 GB hard drive while the 13-inch version packs a Haswell Intel Core i5 processor, 500GB HDD or SSD and a 1920 x 1080 display.

The Lenovo Flex 14D and 15D come with AMD A6 quad-core processors and AMD Radeon graphics. They are essentially laptops that also go into Stand Mode using the 180-degree flip. These also offer all day battery.

The Lenovo Miix 2 will start at $500 (£305) for the 10-inch model, out March, and $700 for the 11-inch version, out April. The 13-inch Yoga 2 starts at $1000 and will out out in February while the 11-inch Yoga will begin at $529 and will be available this month. The Flex 14D and 15D start at $500 and are available now.