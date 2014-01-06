  Lenovo refreshes ThinkPad X1 Carbon with plenty more battery and 'Adaptive Keyboard'

Lenovo has unveiled its third-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon at CES 2014 in Las Vegas.

It is being called the lightest 14-inch ultrabook on the market, weighing 2.8lbs while being "virtually indestructible". It's built from carbon fibre, which Lenovo says weighs less than magnesium and aluminum, while being stronger than both.

The ThinkPad X1's new Adaptive Keyboard adjusts based on the software or application being used to highlight the most relevant keys. It integrates voice and gesture control, allowing users to interact with their PC. Furthermore, the ultrabook's ColorBurst Display "provides sharper, brighter" images with better viewing angles.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon carries a 9-hour battery life (70 per cent improvement from the last generation). It also has optional built-in 4G capability for a price, letting users access data on the go. Internal components of the machine haven't been revealed, but we suspect we'll hear closer to launch.

Support for the ThinkPad OneLink Dock Pro single-cable dock is also found, which gives users access to dual-display and Gigabit Ethernet for $179 (£109).

“The ThinkPad X1 Carbon delivers a stunning user experience with the best professional display and new interactive methods and represents another step in our PC plus journey,” said Peter Hortensius, SVP and president of the business group at Lenovo.

Models of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon start at $1,299 and will begin shipping to customers in late January.