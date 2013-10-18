  Lenovo's A10 convertible debuts - its first laptop powered by Android 4.2

PDF manual leaks from earlier this month suggested Lenovo was ready to launch a convertible reminiscent of its Yoga 2 Pro. Now the company has officially debuted that Android-powered device.

Called the Lenovo A10, it's the company's first laptop running Android. Specifically, Android 4.2. The 10.1-inch notebook features a fold-back touchscreen display, essentially making the 2.2-pound convertible a laptop-tablet combo.

Some of the noteworthy specs include a 1.6GHz quad-core Rockchip RK3188 Cortex-A9 processor, 1,366 x 768 display, 2GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage, microSD expansion, integrated 0.3M VGA webcam, two USB 2.0 ports and one HDMI port.

You're also looking at nine hours of battery life with video playback, and all of those specs and features are stuffed into a 17.33mm-thick form factor. Not bad, right?

As for pricing and availability, Lenovo would only confirm that it would vary by region. Retail listings (including on Amazon) started to surface in Germany a few weeks ago, suggesting the A10 would release for €250 (£212). That's not confirmed though, so stay tuned for more-concrete details.

UPDATE: Lenovo has now confirmed that the A10 will be available to buy from Amazon and other e-tailers from mid-November in the UK and will cost £199.99.