Lenovo leaks IdeaPad A10 PDF manuals on website, revealing specs for Android 4.2 device

Lenovo is apparently ready to launch a 10-inch hybrid that's very reminiscent of its Yoga 2 Pro, though the specs indicate it's a lower-end product offering.

Called the IdeaPad A10, Lenovo's tablet-laptop combo is an Android 4.2 device with a Rockchip RK3188 ARM Cortex-A9 quad-core processor and a 10.1-inch display that folds back 360 degrees. It's also got 16GB to 32GB of expandable storage and a front-facing VGA camera.

Read: HTC in takeover talks with Lenovo? Laptop maker rumoured to be acquiring firm

Other noteworthy specs include 1GB or 2GB of RAM, two USB 2.0 ports micro, HDMI port, support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a 22.6 Whr battery and more.

How do we know all this? Lenovo has seemingly/accidentally uploaded PDF manuals to its website, and they fully reveal the IdeaPad A10. The company hasn't made a formal announcement, so there's no word yet on a launch date or even pricing, but retail listings (including on Amazon) are starting to surface in Germany.

The IdeaPad A10 therefore might release in a few weeks for €250 (£212), according to those retail listings. That's not a bad price for a budget Android-powered laptop-tablet.