Lenovo leaks IdeaPad A10 PDF manuals on website, revealing specs for Android 4.2 device
Lenovo is apparently ready to launch a 10-inch hybrid that's very reminiscent of its Yoga 2 Pro, though the specs indicate it's a lower-end product offering.
Called the IdeaPad A10, Lenovo's tablet-laptop combo is an Android 4.2 device with a Rockchip RK3188 ARM Cortex-A9 quad-core processor and a 10.1-inch display that folds back 360 degrees. It's also got 16GB to 32GB of expandable storage and a front-facing VGA camera.
Read: HTC in takeover talks with Lenovo? Laptop maker rumoured to be acquiring firm
Other noteworthy specs include 1GB or 2GB of RAM, two USB 2.0 ports micro, HDMI port, support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a 22.6 Whr battery and more.
How do we know all this? Lenovo has seemingly/accidentally uploaded PDF manuals to its website, and they fully reveal the IdeaPad A10. The company hasn't made a formal announcement, so there's no word yet on a launch date or even pricing, but retail listings (including on Amazon) are starting to surface in Germany.
The IdeaPad A10 therefore might release in a few weeks for €250 (£212), according to those retail listings. That's not a bad price for a budget Android-powered laptop-tablet.
- Microsoft drops prices of Surface Book and Surface Pro for Easter
- Apple Field Trip event recap: Watch the new iPad get unveiled here
- Best gaming mice: The best wired, wireless and RGB gaming mice to buy today
- New MacBook and MacBook Air specs and rumours: What's the story so far?
- Logitech G G560 speakers give your games a synchronised light show
- Huawei MateBook X Pro review: Pro by name, pro by nature
- Best PC gaming headsets: The best wired, wireless and surround sound headsets around
- Dell XPS 13 (2018) review: The best ultraportable ever?
- Lenovo Yoga 920 review: Design delight with mighty battery life
- 'Entry-level' MacBook to begin production in June, says report
Comments