  Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga adopts the multi-position form factor, but with a business suit on

The Lenovo Yoga Ultrabook idea has spawned not one follow-up but two this year. The Yoga 2 Pro is the more consumer-friendly, lighter, thinner model with the same multi-folding screen and form factor, while the ThinkPad Yoga adopts the concept but in a slightly more robust, business-oriented way.

It features 12.5-inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 IPS touchscreen display, can come with an optional backlit keyboard, sports a glass trackpad, and can be used in tablet, laptop or tent mode, where the device is set to show presentations while standing on its own independently.

Corning Gorilla Glass on the screen is another optional extra, while processing can be served by up to Intel's fourth-generation Core i7 "Haswell" chipset. Up to 1TB of storage space can also be chosen.

Like with the Yoga 2 Pro, the ThinkPad Yoga can be used with voice commands. And it features "all-day" battery life.

A digital stylus is included to draw and scribble on the screen, and the multi-use device comes with Windows 8.1 from the box. One interesting additional feature is that the keys recess and lock when in tablet mode to keep the form factor as thin as possible.

The Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga will be available from the beginning of November beginning at 800 euros (£675).