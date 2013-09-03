  Lenovo announces thinner, 17-hour battery life ThinkPads, also a 21:9 ThinkVision display

And so Lenovo joins the ranks of early reveals ahead of IFA tomorrow. It's packing a bevy of updates to its thinner, longer battery life-toting ThinkPads and a new 21:9 panoramic ThinkVision display.

The ThinkPad T440s, T440 and X240 Ultrabook have all been put on a diet that's left them 20 per cent thinner with 45 per cent larger trackpads optimised for Windows 8. But in spite of getting lighter they all have extended battery lives delivering, Lenovo claims, all-day performance. In the T440s that's up to 17 hours apparently - those Lenovo guys sure do work a long day.

These power feats are partly due to Intel's 4th-gen processors. But Lenovo has also implemented its Power Bridge technology – which is another way of saying battery swapping – to "hot swap" 23.5W, 48Wh and 72Wh batteries. So you have two batteries on at once and simply change one to charge while the other one powers through. Check back for our IFA hands-on this Thursday to see if these are bulky extras or not.

And with all this extra life you can enjoy myriad features including a G-sensor to detect shock, thermal sensors to manage heat, voltage sensors to protect key components and a fingerprint reader to protect you.

The X240 Ultrabook (top) comes in 20.3mm body packing a Haswell Intel Core i7 processor, up to 1TB storage and 8GB RAM, a 12.5in HD display (touch optional), backlit keyboard, and a 10 hour battery life.

The ThinkPad T440s (directly above) is 21mm thick, comes with up to a Haswell Intel Core i7 processor, optional 4G and NFC, 1TB storage or 512GB SSD, up to 12GB RAM, a 14-inch full HD touch capable display and Dolby Home Theater v4 audio. The T440 is a slightly larger, heavier version at 26mm thick.

Lenovo also announced a 21:9 panoramic display called ThinkVision LT2934z. The 29-inch 2560x1080 resolution AH-IPS LED display offers 33 per cent more viewing area than a traditional 16:9 screen. It also sports an HD webcam, dual mics and speakers as well as picture-in-picture capabilities.

All the Lenovo products will be available from November. Pricing starts for the T440s at £1195, the T440 at £859 and the X240 Ultrabook at £999. The ThinkVision LT2934z will set you back a cool £699.