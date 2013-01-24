  Lenovo looks to boost mobile, is a deal with RIM on the cards?

The world's second-largest PC manufacturer is looking to juice up its line of handsets, with a potential partnership with RIM, which is launching BlackBerry 10 at the end of January.

Lenovo is mulling over the potential deal to help business as the PC market declines, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Speaking at a meeting in Switzerland, Lenovo CFO Wong Wai Ming said: “We are looking at all opportunities -- RIM and many others. We’ll have no hesitation if the right opportunity comes along that could benefit us and shareholders.”

RIM hasn't been shy about potential licensing. CEO Thorsten Heins told reports this week that the company may license out BB10, after the company shows the platform has large potential. "Before you license the software, you must show that the platform has a large potential," he said. "First we have to fulfill our promises. If we prove that, licensing is conceivable."

As the PC market declines and the world moves to mobile, it may make sense for Lenovo to get serious in the handset game. The company has already released Android and Windows Phone 8 smartphones into the market, but a partnership with RIM could push them even further if BlackBerry 10 is deemed a success.

RIM is set to launch BlackBerry 10 at a 30 January press event. Pocket-lint will be live at the event to bring you the latest.