  Lenovo touchscreen ThinkPads Edge E431 and E531 announced

Lenovo has unveiled a new pair of touchscreen ThinkPads, dubbed the Edge E431 and E531.

Announced at the CES trade show in Las Vegas, the E431 and E531 will be available in 14 and 15-inch screen sizes, weighing 4.7lbs and 5.5lbs respectively. As for specs inside, both can be configured with up-to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, eight hours of battery life, Dolby Advanced Audio V2, and the third-generation Intel Core i7 processor.

The E431's screen can top out with a 1600 x 900 resolution HD+ display in either gloss or matte. As for the E531, available in matte only, it will be Full HD (1920 x 1080) with an anti-glare panel.

Additionally, Lenovo has announced a new cable technology dubbed OneLink that offers a way to reduce cable clutter, according to the company. It will first be available in Lenovo's new ThinkPad OneLink Dock for $99 (£61) that has dedicated HDMI, audio, Ethernet, HDMI, AND VGA ports, along with four USB ports.

Essentially, both the E431 and E531 will have only one connection port to link to the OneLink system. It reminds us a lot of Apple's Thunderbolt technology, as Lenovo promises a "superior lag-free graphics and audio performance".

The ThinkPad Edge E431 and E531 will be available in May, starting at $539 (£335.407) in black, red and silver.

